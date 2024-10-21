News & Insights

Stocks

Bastion Minerals to Issue New Securities

October 21, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced plans to issue a significant number of new securities, including 125 million unlisted performance rights and 437.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued by December 10, 2024. This move is poised to attract investors’ attention as the company expands its capital base. Investors in Bastion’s shares might find this development intriguing, signaling potential growth opportunities.

For further insights into AU:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.