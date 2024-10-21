Bastion Minerals to Issue New Securities

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced plans to issue a significant number of new securities, including 125 million unlisted performance rights and 437.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued by December 10, 2024. This move is poised to attract investors’ attention as the company expands its capital base. Investors in Bastion’s shares might find this development intriguing, signaling potential growth opportunities.

