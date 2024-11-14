Bastion Minerals Ends 5 Million Unexercised Options

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced the cessation of 5 million options that expired without being exercised, as of November 15, 2024. This move is part of the company’s regular capital management activities and may influence investor interest and stock valuation. Investors may want to monitor how this impacts Bastion’s future financial strategies.

