Bastion Minerals Discovers High-Grade Copper and REE in Sweden

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has reported promising results from their recent exploration in Sweden, revealing high-grade copper and rare earth elements (REE) across newly acquired properties along the REE Line. Their reconnaissance mapping and portable XRF sampling have identified up to 18.5% REE and 24% copper, particularly in the Striberg and Karlberg properties. The company plans further sampling and analysis to prioritize drilling targets based on these findings.

