Bastion Bets on Government Spending with $8 Million New Stake in Parsons

Key Points

Bastion Asset Management initiated a new stake in Parsons with 128,186 shares, an estimated $8.04 million purchase based on quarterly average pricing.

Post-trade, Bastion holds 128,186 Parsons shares valued at $8.04 million.

This new stake represents 4.44% of the fund's AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Parsons ›

On February 6, 2026, Bastion Asset Management disclosed a new position in Parsons (NYSE:PSN), acquiring 128,186 shares in the fourth quarter—an estimated $8.04 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated February 6, 2026, Bastion Asset Management established a new position in Parsons (NYSE:PSN), acquiring 128,186 shares. The estimated transaction value was $8.04 million, based on the average share price during the quarter.

What else to know

This was a new position; the post-trade holding represents 4.44% of Bastion's $181.13 million reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VTRS: $14.35 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ANGO: $12.89 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: NOA: $9.94 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSE: KD: $9.04 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AIOT: $8.85 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, Parsons shares were priced at $67.52, down 13.0% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.12 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $67.52 Market capitalization $7.40 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.49 billion Net income (TTM) $241.1 million

Company snapshot

Provides integrated solutions and services in defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, space, geospatial, missile defense, and critical infrastructure, including engineering and technology for transportation, energy, and environmental systems.

Operates a dual-segment model—Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure—generating revenue through government contracts, program management, and technology-driven services for mission-critical applications.

Primary customers include U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, transportation authorities, and public and private sector infrastructure clients in North America and select international markets.

Parsons is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company leverages deep domain expertise and a diversified service offering to address complex challenges in national security, cyber operations, and infrastructure modernization. Its strategic focus on high-value government contracts and mission-critical projects positions Parsons as a key partner for public sector clients seeking innovation and reliability.

What this transaction means for investors

Bastion Asset Management's new stake in Parsons tells you something about the firm’s investing philosophy: They like companies people actually need. Look at their other big holdings—Viatris makes cheap generic drugs, AngioDynamics builds surgical equipment, and North American Construction Group digs mines. These aren't sexy businesses, but demand doesn't disappear when the economy wobbles. Parsons fits right in.

Here's what makes Parsons interesting: It doesn't put all its eggs in one basket. Half the business comes from Pentagon contracts for cyber defense, missile systems, and space technology. The other half comes from roads, bridges, and water treatment plants. When defense spending gets squeezed, infrastructure projects pick up the slack, and vice versa.

The catch with government contractors like this is they are reliable but slow. Parsons likely won't double overnight, but it probably won't crater either. You're basically betting that the government keeps spending on cybersecurity and infrastructure, which feels like a safe bet regardless of who's in charge. If you want steady cash flow over fireworks, companies like Parsons are positioned to deliver just that.

Should you buy stock in Parsons right now?

Before you buy stock in Parsons, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Parsons wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kyndryl. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.