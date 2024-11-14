News & Insights

Bastide Reports Strong Start to 2024-2025 Fiscal Year

November 14, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Bastide le Confort Medical (FR:BLC) has released an update.

Bastide le Confort Medical reported robust organic growth of 9.0% in the first quarter of the 2024-2025 financial year, driven by impressive performance in home healthcare services and a rebound in home support activities. The company confirmed its revenue target of over €560 million and aims to enhance its operating margin through strategic asset sales and improved cash flow management. Bastide’s international ventures continue to contribute significantly, with notable market share gains in the respiratory sector.

