Bastide le Confort Medical (EPA:BLC) Price Target Decreased by 5.51% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Bastide le Confort Medical (EPA:BLC) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an decrease of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 43.18 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.10% from the latest reported closing price of 30.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bastide le Confort Medical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLC is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 45K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 19K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

