Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK)

Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.28MM shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK). This represents 2.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parke Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKBK is 0.08%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 5,581K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 538K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKBK by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 311K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKBK by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 291K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 289K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKBK by 21.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 214K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKBK by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Parke Bancorp Declares $0.18 Dividend

On December 20, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $20.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Parke Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in January 2005, while Parke Bank commenced operations in January 1999. Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank maintain their principal offices at 601 Delsea Drive, Washington Township, New Jersey. Parke Bank conducts business through a branch office in Northfield, New Jersey, two branch offices in Washington Township, New Jersey, a branch office in Galloway Township, New Jersey, a branch office in Collingswood, New Jersey, a branch in center city Philadelphia and a branch in Chinatown in Philadelphia. Parke Bank is a full service commercial bank, with an emphasis on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses primarily in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey and Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Pennsylvania. Parke Bank's deposits are insured up to the maximum legal amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

