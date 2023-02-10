Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)

Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esquire Financial Holdings is $51.51. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.67% from its latest reported closing price of $44.15.

The projected annual revenue for Esquire Financial Holdings is $72MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual EPS is $4.14, an increase of 10.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esquire Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESQ is 0.15%, an increase of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 5,115K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 784K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 53.82% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 377K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 94.35% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 245K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 190K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Esquire Financial Holdings Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $44.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 1.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=34).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Esquire Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant payment processing solutions to small business owners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.