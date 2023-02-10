Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Bay Commercial Bank (BCML)

Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Bay Commercial Bank (Walnut Creek CA) (BCML). This represents 2.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bay Commercial Bank is $24.31. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $20.46.

The projected annual revenue for Bay Commercial Bank is $107MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58, an increase of 25.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bay Commercial Bank. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCML is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 9,270K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 744K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 87.67% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 695K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 668K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 418K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 20.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bay Commercial Bank Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $20.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=43).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

BayCom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.