Bassett Q2 Earnings Call Points to Retail Momentum Build

Bassett Furniture Industries BSET used its second-quarter call to argue that improving demand trends, not just cost controls, are starting to reshape the story. Management pointed to stronger written sales, better traffic and rising e-commerce activity as signs that the business entered the third quarter with better momentum.

That message mattered because reported growth was still modest. Earnings of 24 cents topped the 20 cents estimate by 20%, but executives spent more time on what they see building in the store base and digital channel than on the quarter’s headline beat. Bassett reported second-quarter revenues of $83.8 million, down 0.7% year over year, but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%. Management highlighted order activity and store traffic as the more important signals for the back half of fiscal 2026.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

Bassett Sees Better Demand Into Q3

Robert Spilman, chairman and chief executive officer, said retail written sales rose 9.5% in the quarter, helped by positive traffic in April and May. He added that Memorial Day written sales climbed 14% on 4% higher traffic and that the same trends continued into June.

That emphasis framed the call. Bassett reported second-quarter revenues of $83.8 million, down 0.7% year over year, but management highlighted order activity and store traffic as the more important signals for the back half of fiscal 2026.

Spilman also said wholesale orders rose 5.2%, even as shipments fell, because written sales were back-end loaded. That supported his view that the demand picture improved as the quarter progressed.

BSET Targets Margin Repair in Retail

The biggest operating issue on the call was retail margin. Consolidated gross margin improved 90 basis points to 56.5%, driven by wholesale, while retail gross margin fell 120 basis points as Bassett cleared inventory more aggressively and did not yet realize the full benefit of prior pricing actions.

Spilman said the company plans to raise retail gross margins in mid-July by 200 to 250 basis points. Chief financial officer John Daniel told analysts that the pricing move would show up mainly in the fourth quarter because of production and delivery timing.

That made retail the clearest near-term swing factor. Management described wholesale margins as largely where they should be, while presenting retail pricing and clearance normalization as the main path to a better consolidated margin profile.

Bassett Presses on Costs and Store Growth

Management also returned to expense control. Spilman said Bassett remains focused on reducing annual expenses by another $1.5 million to $2 million, while Daniel said those savings should become more visible in the third and fourth quarters.

Adjusted SG&A was another talking point. Excluding prior-year insurance proceeds, SG&A as a percentage of sales improved 20 basis points from last year, even though Bassett said the heavier mix of corporate retail sales keeps the cost structure higher than the traditional wholesale model.

The company is still investing in expansion. Bassett opened a new Cincinnati store in May, expects to open in Orlando in early October and is repositioning its Long Island presence with a move to Melville next year. Those openings come with preopening costs and an early sales lag, which Daniel said will continue to weigh on near-term results.

Bassett Leans Harder Into Omnichannel

Spilman presented e-commerce as more than a side channel. Web traffic rose more than 3%, written web sales increased 40% and average order value climbed 24%, with upholstery and custom upholstery improving as site functionality improved.

He tied that performance to website upgrades, a better fabric module and a more integrated omnichannel model. In Q&A, Spilman said web buyers are often the same customers who shop in stores, and Bassett can track that crossover through its clienteling platform.

Management also said marketing has become more efficient. Spilman pointed to a new agency, stronger analytics, revived direct mail and the early use of Artificial Intelligence to reach younger and more affluent customers more precisely.

BSET Q&A Centers on What Lasts

Analyst questions whether the recent sales pickup is broad-based and sustainable. Spilman answered that upholstery is leading, but he described strength as fairly broad across categories and tied the improvement to better marketing, improved customer understanding and newer talent inside the company.

A Water Tower Research analyst also pressed on the sharp gap between traffic growth and Memorial Day sales growth. Management said the answer was better conversion and a few very large design jobs that lifted ticket size.

Another notable exchange covered IEEPA tariff refunds. Spilman said Bassett has already seen some benefit and expects more, though he stopped short of quantifying the amount or timing.

Bassett Leaves a More Assertive Tone

The call’s broader tone was more active than defensive. Spilman repeatedly said the company is not waiting for housing to improve and instead is pushing pricing, marketing, store openings, wholesale initiatives and e-commerce execution to lift performance.

Liquidity gives Bassett room to keep doing that. The company ended the quarter with $53.9 million in cash and short-term investments, generated $7.4 million of operating cash flow and continued paying dividends and repurchasing shares.

What Zacks Signals Show for BSET

BSET currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, a #2 rank is among the more favorable signals, while A and B style scores indicate stronger relative characteristics over the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination puts BSET in a constructive spot, especially with B grades in Value, Momentum and VGM. Still, the Zacks system also stresses that rank changes can follow earnings estimate revisions after a quarterly report, so the current signal should be viewed as a point-in-time read rather than a fixed judgment.







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