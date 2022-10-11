Bassett Furniture rejects CSC Generation's $21-a-share offer as too cheap

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Retail sector holding company CSC Generation Inc offered to pay $191 million for Bassett Furniture BSET.O but the home furnishings retailer rejected the bid, which represented a 27% premium, as being too cheap.

CSC Generation, one of Bassett's top 10 shareholders with a 2% stake at the end of June, said it would buy Bassett for $21 a share in cash late last month, marking the firm's second overture to buy the company. CSC previously made a bid in June.

"We believe transformation is needed at Bassett and that a successful outcome can only be executed as a private business with the additional resources of a digitally native owner," the letter said. CSC general counsel Elizabeth Brown wrote the letter dated Oct. 11 to the Bassett board.

Bassett's share price has fallen roughly 10% in the last 52 weeks and has lost almost 60% of its value in the last five years, prompting CSC, whose brands include Sur La Table and One Kings Lane, to approach the company.

News of the offer, first reported by Reuters on Tuesday, helped push Bassett's stock price higher to end up 8% at $17.83.

"We believe that the company's stock has traded at a substantial discount to its true value for the past four years and will continue to trade below its intrinsic value if it remains publicly listed," Brown added in the letter.

CSC has spent the last several months trying to engage with Bassett's board, Brown said in the letter.

But Bassett's board of directors late Tuesday rejected CSC's offer as being too cheap and "highly opportunistic" against the backdrop of a tumbling market. "CSC's effort to make the proposal public does not change the fact that it undervalues the company," Robert Spilman, chief executive officer and board chairman, said in a statement.

CSC Generation was founded six years ago by Justin Yoshimura and has used its digital capabilities and improved operations at store and catalog retailers to build methods of shopping that include online, in-store and phone purchases.

The investor had written in the letter that it wanted to receive a fair evaluation of its offer and said it would "take any action necessary" to achieve that goal. Last month, it was rebuffed by smaller furniture company Flexsteel Industries FLXS.O, which it wanted to buy and whose stock price has tumbled more than 10% since the company announced plans to reject CSC.

Mergers and acquisition activity has slowed as financing conditions have tightened in the wake of high inflation, rising interest rates and a more uncertain outlook for growth. Global dealmaking slowed to 210 deals completed in the third quarter, compared with 264 deals in the same quarter a year ago, according to data from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

