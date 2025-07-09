Bassett Furniture Industries Reports Positive Q2 Results with Revenue and Operating Income Growth

Bassett Furniture reported a 1.1% revenue increase and a $2.5 million operating income for Q2 2025.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced its second quarter results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 1.1% increase in consolidated revenues compared to the same period last year, with a more significant 2.5% rise when excluding sales from the now-closed Noa Home Inc. The company achieved an operating income of $2.5 million, recovering from an operating loss of $8.5 million in the previous year, which had been affected by asset impairment and inventory valuation charges. Gross margins improved to 55.6%, up 310 basis points from the prior year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to 52.7% of sales, partly due to restructuring efforts. The company generated $7.0 million in operating cash flow and reported diluted earnings per share of $0.22, a significant turnaround from a loss of $0.82 in the previous year. CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. expressed satisfaction with the results amidst ongoing market challenges and emphasized the company’s focus on operational efficiency and product launches.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased by 1.1% year-over-year, demonstrating resilience in sales despite market challenges.

Operating income improved to $2.5 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million in the prior year, indicating effective cost management and operational improvements.

Gross margin improved by 310 basis points to 55.6%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and cost control measures.

Diluted earnings per share turned positive at $0.22 compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year, showcasing improved profitability.

Potential Negatives

While revenues increased slightly by 1.1%, the growth is minimal and occurs against the backdrop of a historically weak housing market, which may indicate ongoing challenges in demand for home furnishings.



The retail segment reported a very low operating income of $0.5 million, which is a negligible margin of 0.9%, suggesting potential concerns about profitability in core operations.



Despite improvements in Q2, the company remains impacted by significant past asset impairment charges, indicating lingering issues related to asset valuation and operational efficiency.

FAQ

BASSETT, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its second quarter ended May 31, 2025.









Q2 Consolidated Business Highlights







: [FY 25 vs. FY 24, unless otherwise specified]









Revenues increased 1.1% from the prior year quarter. Excluding sales from Noa Home Inc. which closed in late 2024, consolidated revenues increased 2.5%.



Revenues increased 1.1% from the prior year quarter. Excluding sales from Noa Home Inc. which closed in late 2024, consolidated revenues increased 2.5%.



Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(8.5) million for the prior year quarter which included $5.5 million of asset impairment charges and $2.7 million of additional inventory valuation charges.



Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(8.5) million for the prior year quarter which included $5.5 million of asset impairment charges and $2.7 million of additional inventory valuation charges.



Gross margin at 55.6% represented a 310 basis point improvement over the prior year as the Company recorded the above-mentioned inventory valuation charges in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding those charges, gross margin would have been essentially flat to the prior year quarter.



Gross margin at 55.6% represented a 310 basis point improvement over the prior year as the Company recorded the above-mentioned inventory valuation charges in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding those charges, gross margin would have been essentially flat to the prior year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were 52.7% of sales, 330 basis points lower than the prior year, reflecting benefits from the prior year restructuring plan and on-going cost containment activities.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were 52.7% of sales, 330 basis points lower than the prior year, reflecting benefits from the prior year restructuring plan and on-going cost containment activities.



Generated $7.0 million of operating cash flow.



Generated $7.0 million of operating cash flow.



Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 as compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year.















Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Overview













(Dollars in millions)























Sales













Operating Income (Loss)





















2nd Qtr













Dollar









%













2nd Qtr









% of













2nd Qtr









% of





















2025









2024













Change









Change

















2025













Sales

















2024













Sales











Consolidated



(1)











$





84.3





$





83.4









$





0.9









1.1





%









$





2.5









3.0





%









$





(8.5





)





-10.1





%

































































Wholesale









$





54.2





$





52.6









$





1.6









3.1





%









$





8.3









15.3





%









$





5.7









10.8





%

































































Retail









$





54.2





$





50.5









$





3.7









7.5





%









$





0.5









0.9





%









$





(2.2





)





-4.4





%

































































Corporate & Other



(2)











$





-





$





1.1









$





(1.1





)





-100.0





%









$





(6.5





)





N/A













$





(6.9





)





N/A





































































(1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations. Consolidated results for the 2nd quarter of 2024 include asset impairment charges of $5.5 million which are not allocated to our segment operating results. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income.

















(2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.

















































“We’re pleased with both revenue and operating income improvements in the second quarter, despite the ongoing challenges affecting consumer confidence and purchasing decisions, including a historically weak housing market and uncertainty about the impact of trade tariffs on the cost of goods,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our rigorous attention to increased operating efficiency, product launches, expanded e-commerce capabilities and more customized marketing helped us weather this tepid home furnishings market. We believe these advantages and our strong US manufacturing base position Bassett well to serve both wholesale and retail markets for the second half of fiscal 2025.”







Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on July 10, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com/. Participants can also listen to the conference call via



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gcbdwqr7



. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.







About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.







Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2025, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.



















Table 1











BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited









(In thousands, except for per share data)

































































































































Quarter Ended









Six Months Ended*

















May 31, 2025









June 1, 2024









May 31, 2025









June 1, 2024





















Percent of













Percent of













Percent of













Percent of

















Amount





Net Sales









Amount





Net Sales









Amount





Net Sales









Amount





Net Sales

































































Net sales of furniture and accessories









$





84,348









100.0





%









$





83,410









100.0





%









$





166,510









100.0





%









$





169,964









100.0





%









Cost of furniture and accessories sold













37,439









44.4





%













39,650









47.5





%













72,771









43.7





%













78,337









46.1





%









Gross profit













46,909









55.6





%













43,760









52.5





%













93,739









56.3





%













91,627









53.9





%

































































Selling, general and administrative expenses













44,412









52.7





%













46,707









56.0





%













88,787









53.3





%













96,931









57.0





%









Asset impairment charges













-









0.0





%













5,515









6.6





%













-









0.0





%













5,515









3.2





%









Income (loss) from operations













2,497









3.0





%













(8,462





)





-10.1





%













4,952









3.0





%













(10,819





)





-6.4





%

































































Interest income













521









0.6





%













627









0.8





%













1,080









0.6





%













1,383









0.8





%









Other loss, net













(422





)





-0.5





%













(276





)





-0.3





%













(881





)





-0.5





%













(380





)





-0.2





%









Income (loss) before income taxes













2,596









3.1





%













(8,111





)





-9.7





%













5,151









3.1





%













(9,816





)





-5.8





%

































































Income tax expense (benefit)













678









0.8





%













(910





)





-1.1





%













1,379









0.8





%













(1,422





)





-0.8





%









Net income (loss)













1,918









2.3





%













(7,201





)





-8.6





%













3,772









2.3





%













(8,394





)





-4.9





%

























































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share









$





0.22

















$





(0.82





)













$





0.43

















$





(0.96





)





























































































































*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.















































































Table 2











BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands)

















(Unaudited)





















Assets













May 31, 2025









November 30, 2024











Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





39,433









$





39,551









Short-term investments













20,385













20,360









Accounts receivable, net













12,883













13,181









Inventories, net













59,362













54,965









Recoverable income taxes













4,607













4,240









Other current assets













7,523













9,242









Total current assets













144,193













141,539

































Property and equipment, net













75,088













77,047



































Other long-term assets



























Deferred income taxes, net













5,493













6,867









Goodwill













7,217













7,217









Intangible assets













6,939













6,968









Right of use assets under operating leases













84,877













93,624









Other













7,526













7,908









Total long-term assets













112,052













122,584











Total assets











$





331,333









$





341,170





































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity































Current liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





14,533









$





13,303









Accrued compensation and benefits













7,798













6,898









Customer deposits













24,029













25,742









Current portion of operating lease obligations













19,702













18,050









Other accrued expenses













8,462













9,410









Total current liabilities













74,524













73,403



































Long-term liabilities



























Post employment benefit obligations













10,814













10,882









Long-term portion of operating lease obligations













78,116













88,395









Other long-term liabilities













1,103













1,163









Total long-term liabilities













90,033













100,440



























































Stockholders’ equity



























Common stock













43,410













43,681









Retained earnings













122,597













122,847









Additional paid-in-capital













-













6









Accumulated other comprehensive income













769













793









Total stockholders' equity













166,776













167,327











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





331,333









$





341,170















































Table 3











BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited









(In thousands)









































Six Months Ended*

















May 31, 2025









June 1, 2024











Operating activities:



























Net income (loss)









$





3,772













$





(8,394





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













4,478

















5,291













Asset impairment charges













-

















5,515













Inventory valuation charges













1,292

















3,879













Deferred income taxes













1,374

















(1,440





)









Other, net













642

















689













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable













298

















241













Inventories













(5,689





)













2,228













Other current and long-term assets













1,352

















(1,217





)









Right of use assets under operating leases













8,474

















8,707













Customer deposits













(1,713





)













233













Accounts payable and other liabilities













978

















(6,930





)









Obligations under operating leases













(8,355





)













(10,721





)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities















6,903

















(1,919





)



































Investing activities:



























Purchases of property and equipment













(2,275





)













(3,683





)









Other













(74





)













(383





)











Net cash used in investing activities















(2,349





)













(4,066





)



































Financing activities:



























Cash dividends













(3,476





)













(3,153





)









Other issuance of common stock













165

















179













Repurchases of common stock













(1,158





)













(489





)









Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards













(136





)













(161





)









Repayments of finance lease obligations













(67





)













(153





)











Net cash used in financing activities















(4,672





)













(3,777





)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents











-

















1















Change in cash and cash equivalents















(118





)













(9,761





)











Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period















39,551

















52,407















Cash and cash equivalents - end of period











$





39,433













$





42,646





































*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.































Table 4











BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Segment Information - unaudited









(In thousands)

























































Quarter Ended









Six Months Ended*





















May 31, 2025









June 1, 2024









May 31, 2025









June 1, 2024











Sales Revenue











































Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories









$ 54,229









$ 52,610









$ 107,156









$ 107,310









Less: Sales to retail segment









(24,113)









(20,752)









(48,172)









(44,514)









Wholesale sales to external customers









30,116









31,858









58,984









62,796









Retail sales of furniture and accessories









54,232









50,468









107,526









104,222









Corporate & Other - Noa Home



(1)











-









1,084









-









2,946









Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories









$ 84,348









$ 83,410









$ 166,510









$ 169,964



























































































Income (Loss) before Income Taxes











































Income (Loss) from Operations









































Wholesale









$ 8,290









$ 5,687









$ 16,975









$ 12,446









Retail









482









(2,222)









434









(3,834)









Net expenses - Corporate and other



(1)











(6,521)









(6,942)









(12,747)









(14,537)









Inter-company elimination









246









530









290









621









Asset impairment charges









-









(5,515)









-









(5,515)









Consolidated income (loss) from operations









2,497









(8,462)









4,952









(10,819)

















































Interest income









521









627









1,080









1,383









Other loss, net









(422)









(276)









(881)









(380)









Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes









$ 2,596









$ (8,111)









$ 5,151









$ (9,816)

























































































*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.



















































































(1)



Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.









































Contacts:







J. Michael Daniel









Senior Vice President and









Chief Financial Officer







(276) 629-6620 – Investors





mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com







Peter D. Morrison









Vice President of Communications







(276) 629-6450 – Media



