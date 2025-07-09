Stocks
Bassett Furniture Industries Reports Positive Q2 Results with Revenue and Operating Income Growth

July 09, 2025 — 05:20 pm EDT

Bassett Furniture reported a 1.1% revenue increase and a $2.5 million operating income for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced its second quarter results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 1.1% increase in consolidated revenues compared to the same period last year, with a more significant 2.5% rise when excluding sales from the now-closed Noa Home Inc. The company achieved an operating income of $2.5 million, recovering from an operating loss of $8.5 million in the previous year, which had been affected by asset impairment and inventory valuation charges. Gross margins improved to 55.6%, up 310 basis points from the prior year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to 52.7% of sales, partly due to restructuring efforts. The company generated $7.0 million in operating cash flow and reported diluted earnings per share of $0.22, a significant turnaround from a loss of $0.82 in the previous year. CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. expressed satisfaction with the results amidst ongoing market challenges and emphasized the company’s focus on operational efficiency and product launches.

Potential Positives

  • Revenues increased by 1.1% year-over-year, demonstrating resilience in sales despite market challenges.
  • Operating income improved to $2.5 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million in the prior year, indicating effective cost management and operational improvements.
  • Gross margin improved by 310 basis points to 55.6%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and cost control measures.
  • Diluted earnings per share turned positive at $0.22 compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year, showcasing improved profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • While revenues increased slightly by 1.1%, the growth is minimal and occurs against the backdrop of a historically weak housing market, which may indicate ongoing challenges in demand for home furnishings.

  • The retail segment reported a very low operating income of $0.5 million, which is a negligible margin of 0.9%, suggesting potential concerns about profitability in core operations.

  • Despite improvements in Q2, the company remains impacted by significant past asset impairment charges, indicating lingering issues related to asset valuation and operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were Bassett Furniture's Q2 2025 revenue results?

Bassett Furniture reported a 1.1% revenue increase to $84.3 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

How did operating income change in Q2 2025?

The company achieved an operating income of $2.5 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million in the prior year.

What was the gross margin for Bassett Furniture in Q2 2025?

Bassett Furniture's gross margin improved to 55.6%, reflecting a 310 basis point increase from the previous year.

When is the conference call to discuss quarterly results?

The conference call is scheduled for July 10, 2025, at 9:00 am ET and will be accessible via the investor relations website.

Who is Bassett Furniture's CEO?

Robert H. Spilman, Jr. is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



BASSETT, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its second quarter ended May 31, 2025.





Q2 Consolidated Business Highlights



: [FY 25 vs. FY 24, unless otherwise specified]




  • Revenues increased 1.1% from the prior year quarter. Excluding sales from Noa Home Inc. which closed in late 2024, consolidated revenues increased 2.5%.


  • Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(8.5) million for the prior year quarter which included $5.5 million of asset impairment charges and $2.7 million of additional inventory valuation charges.


  • Gross margin at 55.6% represented a 310 basis point improvement over the prior year as the Company recorded the above-mentioned inventory valuation charges in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding those charges, gross margin would have been essentially flat to the prior year quarter.


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were 52.7% of sales, 330 basis points lower than the prior year, reflecting benefits from the prior year restructuring plan and on-going cost containment activities.


  • Generated $7.0 million of operating cash flow.


  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 as compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year.







Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Overview






(Dollars in millions)


Sales


Operating Income (Loss)




2nd Qtr


Dollar

%


2nd Qtr

% of


2nd Qtr

% of




2025

2024


Change

Change



2025


Sales



2024


Sales

Consolidated

(1)

$
84.3
$
83.4

$
0.9

1.1
%

$
2.5

3.0
%

$
(8.5
)
-10.1
%














Wholesale

$
54.2
$
52.6

$
1.6

3.1
%

$
8.3

15.3
%

$
5.7

10.8
%














Retail

$
54.2
$
50.5

$
3.7

7.5
%

$
0.5

0.9
%

$
(2.2
)
-4.4
%














Corporate & Other

(2)

$
-
$
1.1

$
(1.1
)
-100.0
%

$
(6.5
)
N/A


$
(6.9
)
N/A














(1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations. Consolidated results for the 2nd quarter of 2024 include asset impairment charges of $5.5 million which are not allocated to our segment operating results. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income.


(2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.











“We’re pleased with both revenue and operating income improvements in the second quarter, despite the ongoing challenges affecting consumer confidence and purchasing decisions, including a historically weak housing market and uncertainty about the impact of trade tariffs on the cost of goods,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our rigorous attention to increased operating efficiency, product launches, expanded e-commerce capabilities and more customized marketing helped us weather this tepid home furnishings market. We believe these advantages and our strong US manufacturing base position Bassett well to serve both wholesale and retail markets for the second half of fiscal 2025.”




Conference Call and Webcast



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on July 10, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com/. Participants can also listen to the conference call via

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gcbdwqr7

. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.




About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.



Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2025, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.


Table 1

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited

(In thousands, except for per share data)





























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended*



May 31, 2025

June 1, 2024

May 31, 2025

June 1, 2024




Percent of


Percent of


Percent of


Percent of



Amount
Net Sales

Amount
Net Sales

Amount
Net Sales

Amount
Net Sales














Net sales of furniture and accessories

$
84,348

100.0
%

$
83,410

100.0
%

$
166,510

100.0
%

$
169,964

100.0
%

Cost of furniture and accessories sold


37,439

44.4
%


39,650

47.5
%


72,771

43.7
%


78,337

46.1
%

Gross profit


46,909

55.6
%


43,760

52.5
%


93,739

56.3
%


91,627

53.9
%














Selling, general and administrative expenses


44,412

52.7
%


46,707

56.0
%


88,787

53.3
%


96,931

57.0
%

Asset impairment charges


-

0.0
%


5,515

6.6
%


-

0.0
%


5,515

3.2
%

Income (loss) from operations


2,497

3.0
%


(8,462
)
-10.1
%


4,952

3.0
%


(10,819
)
-6.4
%














Interest income


521

0.6
%


627

0.8
%


1,080

0.6
%


1,383

0.8
%

Other loss, net


(422
)
-0.5
%


(276
)
-0.3
%


(881
)
-0.5
%


(380
)
-0.2
%

Income (loss) before income taxes


2,596

3.1
%


(8,111
)
-9.7
%


5,151

3.1
%


(9,816
)
-5.8
%














Income tax expense (benefit)


678

0.8
%


(910
)
-1.1
%


1,379

0.8
%


(1,422
)
-0.8
%

Net income (loss)


1,918

2.3
%


(7,201
)
-8.6
%


3,772

2.3
%


(8,394
)
-4.9
%



























Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$
0.22



$
(0.82
)


$
0.43



$
(0.96
)



























*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 2

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



(Unaudited)




Assets

May 31, 2025

November 30, 2024


Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$
39,433

$
39,551

Short-term investments


20,385


20,360

Accounts receivable, net


12,883


13,181

Inventories, net


59,362


54,965

Recoverable income taxes


4,607


4,240

Other current assets


7,523


9,242

Total current assets


144,193


141,539






Property and equipment, net


75,088


77,047







Other long-term assets




Deferred income taxes, net


5,493


6,867

Goodwill


7,217


7,217

Intangible assets


6,939


6,968

Right of use assets under operating leases


84,877


93,624

Other


7,526


7,908

Total long-term assets


112,052


122,584


Total assets

$
331,333

$
341,170








Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$
14,533

$
13,303

Accrued compensation and benefits


7,798


6,898

Customer deposits


24,029


25,742

Current portion of operating lease obligations


19,702


18,050

Other accrued expenses


8,462


9,410

Total current liabilities


74,524


73,403







Long-term liabilities




Post employment benefit obligations


10,814


10,882

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations


78,116


88,395

Other long-term liabilities


1,103


1,163

Total long-term liabilities


90,033


100,440












Stockholders’ equity




Common stock


43,410


43,681

Retained earnings


122,597


122,847

Additional paid-in-capital


-


6

Accumulated other comprehensive income


769


793

Total stockholders' equity


166,776


167,327


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
331,333

$
341,170




















































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 3

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited

(In thousands)








Six Months Ended*



May 31, 2025

June 1, 2024


Operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$
3,772


$
(8,394
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


4,478



5,291

Asset impairment charges


-



5,515

Inventory valuation charges


1,292



3,879

Deferred income taxes


1,374



(1,440
)

Other, net


642



689

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable


298



241

Inventories


(5,689
)


2,228

Other current and long-term assets


1,352



(1,217
)

Right of use assets under operating leases


8,474



8,707

Customer deposits


(1,713
)


233

Accounts payable and other liabilities


978



(6,930
)

Obligations under operating leases


(8,355
)


(10,721
)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


6,903



(1,919
)







Investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment


(2,275
)


(3,683
)

Other


(74
)


(383
)


Net cash used in investing activities


(2,349
)


(4,066
)







Financing activities:




Cash dividends


(3,476
)


(3,153
)

Other issuance of common stock


165



179

Repurchases of common stock


(1,158
)


(489
)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards


(136
)


(161
)

Repayments of finance lease obligations


(67
)


(153
)


Net cash used in financing activities


(4,672
)


(3,777
)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-



1


Change in cash and cash equivalents


(118
)


(9,761
)


Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period


39,551



52,407


Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$
39,433


$
42,646






*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.


















































































































































































































































































































































Table 4

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information - unaudited

(In thousands)












Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended*



May 31, 2025

June 1, 2024

May 31, 2025

June 1, 2024


Sales Revenue








Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories

$ 54,229

$ 52,610

$ 107,156

$ 107,310

Less: Sales to retail segment

(24,113)

(20,752)

(48,172)

(44,514)

Wholesale sales to external customers

30,116

31,858

58,984

62,796

Retail sales of furniture and accessories

54,232

50,468

107,526

104,222

Corporate & Other - Noa Home

(1)

-

1,084

-

2,946

Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories

$ 84,348

$ 83,410

$ 166,510

$ 169,964




















Income (Loss) before Income Taxes








Income (Loss) from Operations








Wholesale

$ 8,290

$ 5,687

$ 16,975

$ 12,446

Retail

482

(2,222)

434

(3,834)

Net expenses - Corporate and other

(1)

(6,521)

(6,942)

(12,747)

(14,537)

Inter-company elimination

246

530

290

621

Asset impairment charges

-

(5,515)

-

(5,515)

Consolidated income (loss) from operations

2,497

(8,462)

4,952

(10,819)










Interest income

521

627

1,080

1,383

Other loss, net

(422)

(276)

(881)

(380)

Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes

$ 2,596

$ (8,111)

$ 5,151

$ (9,816)



















*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.


















(1)

Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.









Contacts:



J. Michael Daniel




Senior Vice President and




Chief Financial Officer



(276) 629-6620 – Investors


mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com




Peter D. Morrison




Vice President of Communications



(276) 629-6450 – Media






