Bassett Furniture Industries Reports Positive Q2 Results with Revenue and Operating Income Growth

Bassett Furniture reported a 1.1% revenue increase and a $2.5 million operating income for Q2 2025.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced its second quarter results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 1.1% increase in consolidated revenues compared to the same period last year, with a more significant 2.5% rise when excluding sales from the now-closed Noa Home Inc. The company achieved an operating income of $2.5 million, recovering from an operating loss of $8.5 million in the previous year, which had been affected by asset impairment and inventory valuation charges. Gross margins improved to 55.6%, up 310 basis points from the prior year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to 52.7% of sales, partly due to restructuring efforts. The company generated $7.0 million in operating cash flow and reported diluted earnings per share of $0.22, a significant turnaround from a loss of $0.82 in the previous year. CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. expressed satisfaction with the results amidst ongoing market challenges and emphasized the company’s focus on operational efficiency and product launches.
Potential Positives
- Revenues increased by 1.1% year-over-year, demonstrating resilience in sales despite market challenges.
- Operating income improved to $2.5 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million in the prior year, indicating effective cost management and operational improvements.
- Gross margin improved by 310 basis points to 55.6%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and cost control measures.
- Diluted earnings per share turned positive at $0.22 compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year, showcasing improved profitability.
Potential Negatives
- While revenues increased slightly by 1.1%, the growth is minimal and occurs against the backdrop of a historically weak housing market, which may indicate ongoing challenges in demand for home furnishings.
- The retail segment reported a very low operating income of $0.5 million, which is a negligible margin of 0.9%, suggesting potential concerns about profitability in core operations.
- Despite improvements in Q2, the company remains impacted by significant past asset impairment charges, indicating lingering issues related to asset valuation and operational efficiency.
What were Bassett Furniture's Q2 2025 revenue results?
Bassett Furniture reported a 1.1% revenue increase to $84.3 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.
How did operating income change in Q2 2025?
The company achieved an operating income of $2.5 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million in the prior year.
What was the gross margin for Bassett Furniture in Q2 2025?
Bassett Furniture's gross margin improved to 55.6%, reflecting a 310 basis point increase from the previous year.
When is the conference call to discuss quarterly results?
The conference call is scheduled for July 10, 2025, at 9:00 am ET and will be accessible via the investor relations website.
Who is Bassett Furniture's CEO?
Robert H. Spilman, Jr. is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
$BSET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BSET stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRUFFLE HOUND CAPITAL, LLC added 98,520 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,502,430
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 62,459 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $952,499
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 46,847 shares (+192.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $714,416
- ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC removed 43,111 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $657,442
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 42,774 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $652,303
- GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 33,505 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $510,951
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 26,628 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $406,077
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BASSETT, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its second quarter ended May 31, 2025.
Q2 Consolidated Business Highlights
: [FY 25 vs. FY 24, unless otherwise specified]
Revenues increased 1.1% from the prior year quarter. Excluding sales from Noa Home Inc. which closed in late 2024, consolidated revenues increased 2.5%.
Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(8.5) million for the prior year quarter which included $5.5 million of asset impairment charges and $2.7 million of additional inventory valuation charges.
Gross margin at 55.6% represented a 310 basis point improvement over the prior year as the Company recorded the above-mentioned inventory valuation charges in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding those charges, gross margin would have been essentially flat to the prior year quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 52.7% of sales, 330 basis points lower than the prior year, reflecting benefits from the prior year restructuring plan and on-going cost containment activities.
Generated $7.0 million of operating cash flow.
Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 as compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year.
Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Overview
(Dollars in millions)
Sales
Operating Income (Loss)
2nd Qtr
Dollar
%
2nd Qtr
% of
2nd Qtr
% of
2025
2024
Change
Change
2025
Sales
2024
Sales
Consolidated
(1)
$
84.3
$
83.4
$
0.9
1.1
%
$
2.5
3.0
%
$
(8.5
)
-10.1
%
Wholesale
$
54.2
$
52.6
$
1.6
3.1
%
$
8.3
15.3
%
$
5.7
10.8
%
Retail
$
54.2
$
50.5
$
3.7
7.5
%
$
0.5
0.9
%
$
(2.2
)
-4.4
%
Corporate & Other
(2)
$
-
$
1.1
$
(1.1
)
-100.0
%
$
(6.5
)
N/A
$
(6.9
)
N/A
(1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations. Consolidated results for the 2nd quarter of 2024 include asset impairment charges of $5.5 million which are not allocated to our segment operating results. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income.
(2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
“We’re pleased with both revenue and operating income improvements in the second quarter, despite the ongoing challenges affecting consumer confidence and purchasing decisions, including a historically weak housing market and uncertainty about the impact of trade tariffs on the cost of goods,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our rigorous attention to increased operating efficiency, product launches, expanded e-commerce capabilities and more customized marketing helped us weather this tepid home furnishings market. We believe these advantages and our strong US manufacturing base position Bassett well to serve both wholesale and retail markets for the second half of fiscal 2025.”
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on July 10, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com/. Participants can also listen to the conference call via
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gcbdwqr7
. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.
About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2025, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.
Table 1
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited
(In thousands, except for per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended*
May 31, 2025
June 1, 2024
May 31, 2025
June 1, 2024
Percent of
Percent of
Percent of
Percent of
Amount
Net Sales
Amount
Net Sales
Amount
Net Sales
Amount
Net Sales
Net sales of furniture and accessories
$
84,348
100.0
%
$
83,410
100.0
%
$
166,510
100.0
%
$
169,964
100.0
%
Cost of furniture and accessories sold
37,439
44.4
%
39,650
47.5
%
72,771
43.7
%
78,337
46.1
%
Gross profit
46,909
55.6
%
43,760
52.5
%
93,739
56.3
%
91,627
53.9
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
44,412
52.7
%
46,707
56.0
%
88,787
53.3
%
96,931
57.0
%
Asset impairment charges
-
0.0
%
5,515
6.6
%
-
0.0
%
5,515
3.2
%
Income (loss) from operations
2,497
3.0
%
(8,462
)
-10.1
%
4,952
3.0
%
(10,819
)
-6.4
%
Interest income
521
0.6
%
627
0.8
%
1,080
0.6
%
1,383
0.8
%
Other loss, net
(422
)
-0.5
%
(276
)
-0.3
%
(881
)
-0.5
%
(380
)
-0.2
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,596
3.1
%
(8,111
)
-9.7
%
5,151
3.1
%
(9,816
)
-5.8
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
678
0.8
%
(910
)
-1.1
%
1,379
0.8
%
(1,422
)
-0.8
%
Net income (loss)
1,918
2.3
%
(7,201
)
-8.6
%
3,772
2.3
%
(8,394
)
-4.9
%
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.22
$
(0.82
)
$
0.43
$
(0.96
)
*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.
Table 2
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Assets
May 31, 2025
November 30, 2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,433
$
39,551
Short-term investments
20,385
20,360
Accounts receivable, net
12,883
13,181
Inventories, net
59,362
54,965
Recoverable income taxes
4,607
4,240
Other current assets
7,523
9,242
Total current assets
144,193
141,539
Property and equipment, net
75,088
77,047
Other long-term assets
Deferred income taxes, net
5,493
6,867
Goodwill
7,217
7,217
Intangible assets
6,939
6,968
Right of use assets under operating leases
84,877
93,624
Other
7,526
7,908
Total long-term assets
112,052
122,584
Total assets
$
331,333
$
341,170
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
14,533
$
13,303
Accrued compensation and benefits
7,798
6,898
Customer deposits
24,029
25,742
Current portion of operating lease obligations
19,702
18,050
Other accrued expenses
8,462
9,410
Total current liabilities
74,524
73,403
Long-term liabilities
Post employment benefit obligations
10,814
10,882
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
78,116
88,395
Other long-term liabilities
1,103
1,163
Total long-term liabilities
90,033
100,440
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
43,410
43,681
Retained earnings
122,597
122,847
Additional paid-in-capital
-
6
Accumulated other comprehensive income
769
793
Total stockholders' equity
166,776
167,327
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
331,333
$
341,170
Table 3
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended*
May 31, 2025
June 1, 2024
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
3,772
$
(8,394
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,478
5,291
Asset impairment charges
-
5,515
Inventory valuation charges
1,292
3,879
Deferred income taxes
1,374
(1,440
)
Other, net
642
689
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
298
241
Inventories
(5,689
)
2,228
Other current and long-term assets
1,352
(1,217
)
Right of use assets under operating leases
8,474
8,707
Customer deposits
(1,713
)
233
Accounts payable and other liabilities
978
(6,930
)
Obligations under operating leases
(8,355
)
(10,721
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
6,903
(1,919
)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,275
)
(3,683
)
Other
(74
)
(383
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,349
)
(4,066
)
Financing activities:
Cash dividends
(3,476
)
(3,153
)
Other issuance of common stock
165
179
Repurchases of common stock
(1,158
)
(489
)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(136
)
(161
)
Repayments of finance lease obligations
(67
)
(153
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,672
)
(3,777
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
-
1
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(118
)
(9,761
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
39,551
52,407
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
39,433
$
42,646
*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.
Table 4
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information - unaudited
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended*
May 31, 2025
June 1, 2024
May 31, 2025
June 1, 2024
Sales Revenue
Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories
$ 54,229
$ 52,610
$ 107,156
$ 107,310
Less: Sales to retail segment
(24,113)
(20,752)
(48,172)
(44,514)
Wholesale sales to external customers
30,116
31,858
58,984
62,796
Retail sales of furniture and accessories
54,232
50,468
107,526
104,222
Corporate & Other - Noa Home
(1)
-
1,084
-
2,946
Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories
$ 84,348
$ 83,410
$ 166,510
$ 169,964
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
Income (Loss) from Operations
Wholesale
$ 8,290
$ 5,687
$ 16,975
$ 12,446
Retail
482
(2,222)
434
(3,834)
Net expenses - Corporate and other
(1)
(6,521)
(6,942)
(12,747)
(14,537)
Inter-company elimination
246
530
290
621
Asset impairment charges
-
(5,515)
-
(5,515)
Consolidated income (loss) from operations
2,497
(8,462)
4,952
(10,819)
Interest income
521
627
1,080
1,383
Other loss, net
(422)
(276)
(881)
(380)
Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes
$ 2,596
$ (8,111)
$ 5,151
$ (9,816)
*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.
(1)
Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Contacts:
J. Michael Daniel
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(276) 629-6620 – Investors
mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com
Peter D. Morrison
Vice President of Communications
(276) 629-6450 – Media
