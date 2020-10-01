Bassett Furniture Industries Q3 Profit Slightly Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.22 compared to $0.21, last year. The company noted that COVID-related turmoil continued to plague its daily operations during the period. Net income was $2.18 million compared to $2.16 million, prior year.

Third quarter total sales revenue declined year-on-year to $91.56 million from $109.42 million, previous year. The company said its incoming orders across all channels accelerated as the quarter progressed, culminating in a 40% year-over-year lift for the month of August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.