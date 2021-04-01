Markets
BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Q1 Net Income Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET), a manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings, reported that its first quarter net income increased to $4.01 million from $1.21 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.40 compared to $0.12. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total sales revenue increased to $113.67 million from $112.12 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $114.21 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSET

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular