Bassett Furniture Industries Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET), a manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings, reported that its first quarter net income increased to $4.01 million from $1.21 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.40 compared to $0.12. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total sales revenue increased to $113.67 million from $112.12 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $114.21 million, for the quarter.

