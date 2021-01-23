Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$26.00

Investors in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.2% to close at US$23.35 following the release of its full-year results. Revenues of US$386m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$1.05, some 16% smaller than was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BSET Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bassett Furniture Industries from solitary analyst is for revenues of US$451.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Bassett Furniture Industries is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.50 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$441.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.38 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 13% to US$26.00per share.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Bassett Furniture Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 17%, well above its historical decline of 1.1% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.4% next year. So it looks like Bassett Furniture Industries is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Bassett Furniture Industries following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Bassett Furniture Industries. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bassett Furniture Industries you should know about.

