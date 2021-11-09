Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.08, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSET was $18.08, representing a -51.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $37 and a 27.5% increase over the 52 week low of $14.18.

BSET is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). BSET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports BSET's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 271.88%, compared to an industry average of 16.3%.

