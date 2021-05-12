Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.82, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSET was $33.82, representing a -8.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $37 and a 567.06% increase over the 52 week low of $5.07.

BSET is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). BSET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports BSET's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 267.71%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

