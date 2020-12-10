Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.84, the dividend yield is 15.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSET was $18.84, representing a -3.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 343.29% increase over the 52 week low of $4.25.

BSET is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). BSET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports BSET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -197.78%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

