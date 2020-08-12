Dividends
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 64% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSET was $9.25, representing a -49.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.24 and a 117.65% increase over the 52 week low of $4.25.

BSET is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). BSET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.22.

