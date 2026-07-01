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Bassett Furniture Industries Inc Q2 Income Advances

July 01, 2026 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.039 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $1.918 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $83.753 million from $84.348 million last year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.039 Mln. vs. $1.918 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $83.753 Mln vs. $84.348 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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