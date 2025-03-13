Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Bassett Furniture announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, which will be payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 16, 2025. The company, a prominent manufacturer and marketer of high-quality home furnishings, operates 87 company and licensed stores, focusing on providing a friendly shopping experience. Bassett offers stylish, custom-built furniture along with in-home design services and decorating accessories, in addition to running a traditional wholesale business with over 700 accounts across the U.S. For further details, the company's website is available for more information.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share signals financial stability and returns value to shareholders.

Bassett Furniture is maintaining and potentially growing its market presence with 87 company- and licensee-owned stores, showcasing strong brand leverage.

The company’s retail strategy focuses on stylish, custom-built furniture and customer service enhancements like free in-home design visits, which may improve customer satisfaction and drive sales.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a quarterly dividend may signal to investors that the company is not reinvesting profits into growth opportunities, which could limit future expansion and innovation.

The timing of the dividend payout might be perceived as a move to maintain shareholder satisfaction despite any underlying financial challenges the company may face.

The lack of discussion regarding recent financial performance or growth projections in the press release could raise concerns among investors about the company's current market position and future outlook.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.?

Bassett Furniture has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

When will the Bassett dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend from Bassett Furniture?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

What does Bassett Furniture specialize in?

Bassett Furniture specializes in high-quality home furnishings and stylish, custom-built furniture.

How many stores does Bassett Furniture operate?

Bassett Furniture operates 87 company- and licensee-owned stores as of this announcement.

$BSET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BSET stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BASSETT, Va., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.







About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.







Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 87 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett’s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States. For more information, visit the Company’s website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)







