Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. Appoints James E. Goergen to Board of Directors

Bassett Furniture appointed James E. Goergen to its Board of Directors, enhancing strategic planning with his extensive industry experience.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced the election of James E. Goergen to its Board of Directors, effective July 22, 2025. Chairman and CEO Rob Spilman expressed enthusiasm for Goergen's extensive industry experience, particularly in interior design, sourcing, and technology, which will enhance the company's strategic planning and operations. Goergen brings over 20 years of C-level experience in the furniture industry, including roles as CEO and CFO, and has a strong background in finance and economics. Bassett, a leading home furnishings provider, sells approximately 60% of its products through its network of stores, with a significant wholesale component and a growing online presence.

Potential Positives

James E. Goergen's election to the Board of Directors brings valuable industry experience and a strong track record, enhancing the company's strategic planning and operational execution.



Goergen's background in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and global sourcing is likely to strengthen Bassett's market position and growth potential.



The addition of a C-Level executive with expertise in high-end commercial and luxury residential design may provide new insights that attract a broader customer base.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Who was elected to the Bassett Board of Directors?

James E. Goergen was elected to the Bassett Board of Directors on July 16, 2025.

What experience does Jim Goergen bring to Bassett?

Jim Goergen has extensive experience as a CEO and CFO in the furniture and design industry, with expertise in strategic planning.

How does Bassett distribute its products?

Bassett distributes approximately 60% of its products through 87 company- and licensee-owned stores and wholesale business accounts.

Where can consumers purchase Bassett products?

Consumers can purchase Bassett products directly through the company's website at www.bassettfurniture.com.

What types of services does Bassett offer customers?

Bassett offers custom furniture design, in-home design visits, and a selection of coordinated decorating accessories for customers.

$BSET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $BSET stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BASSETT, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET) announced that on July 16, 2025, James E. Goergen was elected a member of its Board of Directors beginning on July 22, 2025. “We welcome Jim Goergen to the Bassett Board of Directors,” said Rob Spilman, Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to have someone with his industry experience and track record to join the Bassett board. Jim’s background as a CEO and CFO with years of experience in the interior design, sourcing and technology fields will be a tremendous additive to our strategic planning and operational execution as we move forward.”





After receiving his undergraduate degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern Indiana, Mr. Goergen embarked on a career as a certified financial analyst and industry executive gaining decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, global sourcing and strategic planning. He has more than 20 years of C-Level experience with commercial and residential furniture companies, most recently focused on leading high-end commercial and luxury residential design firms.







About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.







Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)







J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice





President and Chief Financial





Officer







(276) 629-6614 - Investors







Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of Communications







(276) 629-6387 – Media



