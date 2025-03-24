Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Bassett Furniture will hold a conference call on April 3, 2025, to discuss Q4 2024 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. will hold a conference call on April 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, with the earnings release scheduled for after market close on April 2, 2025. The call will be led by Chairman and CEO Rob Spilman and CFO Mike Daniel, and the public can listen via webcast on the company's investor relations website. Bassett is a prominent provider of home furnishings, operating 87 company and licensee-owned stores, alongside a significant wholesale business. The company offers custom furniture design, free in-home design visits, and various decorative accessories, catering to both retail and wholesale markets.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the conference call demonstrates transparency and communication with investors, which can strengthen investor confidence.

Providing detailed information about the upcoming earnings release may prepare stakeholders for significant financial updates, potentially leading to positive market reactions.

The presence of key executives, including the Chairman and CEO, in the conference call signals strong leadership and a commitment to engaging with investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the Bassett Furniture conference call scheduled?

The Bassett Furniture conference call is scheduled for April 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call via webcast on the company's investor relations website or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b3vchwmf.

What financial results will be discussed in the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Bassett Furniture's fourth quarter 2024 financial results.

When will the earnings release be issued?

The earnings release will be issued after the market closes on April 2, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Bassett Furniture products?

More information about Bassett Furniture products is available at www.bassettfurniture.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BSET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BSET stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BASSETT, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) today announced it will host a conference call with management on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The Company will issue its earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Chairman and CEO Rob Spilman will host the call, along with CFO Mike Daniel.





The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website,



https://investors.bassettfurniture.comassettfurniture.com



, or they can listen to the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b3vchwmf. The conference call will be archived for replay on the Company’s investor site.







About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.







Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings. The Company’s network of 87 company- and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores account for approximately 60% of its wholesale business. The Bassett Home Furnishings stores feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)





Contacts:







J. Michael Daniel









Senior Vice President and









Chief Financial Officer







(276) 629-6614 – Investors





mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com







Peter D. Morrison









Vice President of Communications







(276) 629-6450 – Media



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.