Bassett Furniture Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Bassett Furniture Industries declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend, payable August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, set to be paid on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record by August 15, 2025. Bassett, a leading manufacturer and marketer of home furnishings, operates 87 company and licensee-owned stores and focuses on providing stylish, custom-built furniture along with free in-home design services. The company also has a traditional wholesale business with over 700 accounts across the U.S. For more information, visit their website at bassettfurniture.com.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payout reflects the financial health and stability of Bassett Furniture Industries, potentially attracting new investors and retaining existing ones.

With a robust network of 87 stores and over 700 wholesale accounts, the company showcases a strong market presence in the home furnishings sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly dividend may indicate that the company's cash reserves are sufficient, but it raises concerns about the company's ability to drive growth or reinvest profits into the business, especially if this dividend comes at the expense of capital expenditure.



The reliance on a network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores may heighten operational risks and can indicate vulnerability to economic shifts or market saturation, particularly in the competitive home furnishings sector.



The press release does not provide insights into recent financial performance or growth metrics, leaving investors potentially concerned about the company's overall financial health and strategic direction.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Bassett Furniture Industries?

Bassett Furniture Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend payment be made?

The dividend payment will be made on August 29, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025, are eligible for the dividend payment.

How many stores does Bassett Furniture Industries operate?

Bassett operates 87 company- and licensee-owned stores as of the date of the release.

What services does Bassett Furniture offer to customers?

Bassett offers stylish, custom-built furniture, free in-home design visits, and coordinating decorating accessories.

$BSET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $BSET stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BASSETT, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.







About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.







Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 87 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett’s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States. For more information, visit the Company’s website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)







J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice President - Chief Financial & Administrative Officer







(276) 629-6614 – Investors







Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of Communications







(276) 629-6387 – Media



