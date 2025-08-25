Is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bassett Furniture (BSET) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bassett Furniture is one of 253 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BSET has gained about 16.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 11.6%. This shows that Bassett Furniture is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is K12 (LRN). The stock is up 58.9% year-to-date.

For K12, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bassett Furniture belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12% so far this year, so BSET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, K12 falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Bassett Furniture and K12. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.