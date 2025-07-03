Is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bassett Furniture (BSET) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bassett Furniture is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 25.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSET has returned 13.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 12.1%. As we can see, Bassett Furniture is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Roblox (RBLX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77%.

The consensus estimate for Roblox's current year EPS has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bassett Furniture belongs to the Furniture industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.8% so far this year, so BSET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Roblox falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.3%.

Bassett Furniture and Roblox could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

