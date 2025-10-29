Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Bassett Furniture Industries (NasdaqGS:BSET) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.76% from the latest reported closing price of $15.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bassett Furniture Industries. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 50.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSET is 0.06%, an increase of 52.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.54% to 6,661K shares. The put/call ratio of BSET is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 565K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSET by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 476K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSET by 31.26% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 457K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 396K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.