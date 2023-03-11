Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.32%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 10.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.53% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bassett Furniture Industries is $31.11. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 68.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.46.

The projected annual revenue for Bassett Furniture Industries is $466MM, a decrease of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bassett Furniture Industries. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 22.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSET is 0.09%, an increase of 47.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 6,443K shares. The put/call ratio of BSET is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 588K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSET by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 408K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSET by 7.25% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 380K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 367K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSET by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSET by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Bassett Furniture Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 97 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally and a logistics business specializing in home furnishings.

