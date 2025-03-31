BASSETT FURNITURE INDS Earnings Preview: Recent $BSET Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BASSETT FURNITURE INDS ($BSET) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $81,315,420 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BSET stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BASSETT FURNITURE INDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of BASSETT FURNITURE INDS stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 55,130 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,447
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 53,727 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $743,044
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 41,245 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,418
- UBS GROUP AG added 32,789 shares (+2025.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,471
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 22,700 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,941
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 15,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $226,865
- FOURTHOUGHT FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC added 13,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,440
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.