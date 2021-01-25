Bassett (BSET) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.6%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $19.12 to $22.73 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Bassett. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Bassett currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

Investors interested in the Furniture industry may consider Sleep Number Corporation SNBR, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.