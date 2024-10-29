Bass Oil Reports Strong Quarterly Growth and Strategic Advancements

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited, an Australian-listed oil producer, reported a 21.4% increase in quarterly oil sales, totaling US$1.70 million at an average price of US$77.02 per barrel. The company’s production rose by 29.6% to 30,085 barrels, driven by successful production initiatives in both its Australian and Indonesian operations. Bass Oil continues to focus on strategic gas projects, including the positive results from the Kiwi 1 flow test and ongoing studies in the PEL 182 deep gas potential.

