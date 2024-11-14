News & Insights

Bass Oil Ltd Updates Investor Presentation Amid Growth Plans

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited, an ASX-listed company, has announced amendments to its recent investor presentation, enhancing transparency on resource estimates. The company holds significant interests in oil fields across the Cooper and South Sumatra Basins and is strategically positioned with no debt. These updates aim to strengthen investor confidence by clarifying asset evaluations and operational commitments.

