News & Insights

Stocks

Bass Oil Advances Kiwi-1 Project Amidst Delays

May 28, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited has announced the start of earthworks for the Kiwi-1 well, a crucial step towards their Extended Production Test, slated to prove up gas quantities for the Eastern Australian Gas Market. Scheduled completion for these preparatory works is around June 13, paving the way for well completion and testing operations. The project has experienced delays due to weather, but the company assures that success at Kiwi could significantly enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:BAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.