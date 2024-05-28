Bass Oil Advances Kiwi-1 Project Amidst Delays

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited has announced the start of earthworks for the Kiwi-1 well, a crucial step towards their Extended Production Test, slated to prove up gas quantities for the Eastern Australian Gas Market. Scheduled completion for these preparatory works is around June 13, paving the way for well completion and testing operations. The project has experienced delays due to weather, but the company assures that success at Kiwi could significantly enhance shareholder value.

