Basler To Buy Advanced Technologies' Distribution Business

(RTTNews) - Basler AG, a manufacturer of computer vision components, said it has reached an agreement to buy distribution business of its longtime Italian sales partner Advanced Technologies S. p. a.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the short term and is still subject to the legally required consultation and notification procedures.

Advanced Technologies has been distributing image processing components and solutions for various industries for more than two decades. The company, located near Milano, Italy, distributes a very broad portfolio of vision components from various manufacturers.

