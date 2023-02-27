Markets

Basler FY22 Profit Rises, Orders Down; Says Cautious About Outlook

February 27, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Basler AG (BSLG), a manufacturer of computer vision components, on Monday announced preliminary results for fiscal 2022, reporting earnings after tax of 21.4 million euros, up 3 percent from last year's 20.8 million euros.

Earnings before tax were 28.3 million euros, up 1 percent year-over-year, and EBITDA was 45.8 million euros, up 3 percent from the prior year.

Sales for the year climbed 27 percent to 272.2 million euros from 214.7 million euros a year earlier because of a better availability of semiconductor components.

Incoming orders, meanwhile, fell 23 percent to 248.4 million euros from last year's 322.5 million euros, as demand flattened out in the course of the fiscal year.

The order backlog decreased to 102.5 million euros from previous year's 140.9 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company said the order backlog is still on an increased level and allows for a solid start into fiscal year 2023. However, the continuously weak level of incoming orders in the first weeks of the year make the management cautious about the course of the year.

Additionally, the outlook for the Asian markets is currently clouded due to Chinese New Year.

The company plans to release detailed results and forecast for 2023 on March 30.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.