Basler (FWB:BSL) Price Target Decreased by 17.62% to 25.67

The average one-year price target for Basler (FWB:BSL) has been revised to 25.67 / share. This is an decrease of 17.62% from the prior estimate of 31.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 36.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.34% from the latest reported closing price of 15.34 / share.

Basler Maintains 0.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basler. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSL is 0.04%, a decrease of 55.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 2,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,800K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 42.57% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 105K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 44.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 89K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSL by 24.98% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

