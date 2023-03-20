US Markets

Basketball-Shaq hip surgery confirmed after hospital photo post

Credit: REUTERS/Cary Edmondson

March 20, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has had hip surgery, Broadcaster TNT said on Monday, after the four-time NBA champion gave fans a fright by posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

The 15-time All-Star and analyst for "Inside the NBA" will be absent from the broadcast booth while he recovers but sent out a note of support for the job being done by his fellow sportscasters Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker on Sunday.

"I'm always watching," the 51-year-old wrote on Twitter, with a photo of himself in a hospital gown. "Miss y'all."

Seven-time WNBA All-Star Parker responded to the tweet, "Love ya big Fella," as fans speculated over his wellbeing. A spokesperson for TNT confirmed the surgery to Reuters.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

