News & Insights

World Markets

Basketball-Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

September 05, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Serbian Borisa Simanic underwent surgery to remove a kidney after taking a blow to his midsection against South Sudan at the Basketball World Cup last week, Serbia's basketball federation said on Monday.

South Sudan's Nuni Omot has apologised for the incident, though match officials saw no foul play.

"After Simanic was operated on for the first time in the night between Aug. 30 and 31, the doctors monitored the postoperative recovery and decided that due to complications, a new operation (on Sept. 3) was necessary," the federation said in a statement.

Simanic is in a hospital in Manila. The 19th edition of FIBA's flagship event is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Omot, in a statement released by South Sudan's federation, wished Simanic a speedy return to the court.

"As a sportsman, I firsthand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened," he said. "No player should have to go through that."

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.