Basketball-NCAA cancels 'March Madness' tournaments over coronavirus

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - NCAA has cancelled its 'March Madness' Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic which has hit sporting events across the world.

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events," the National Collegiate Athletic Association said in a written statement.

The NCAA said it would also cancel all remaining winter and spring championships.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)

