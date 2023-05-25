News & Insights

Basketball-Michael Jordan Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million at auction

Credit: REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

May 25, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling of Michael in headline, no other changes

May 25 (Reuters) - A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan while representing the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold at auction for $3.03 million on Thursday.

The auction was run by Goldin, an online collectibles marketplace.

The U.S. basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The U.S. easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

The particular jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final round against Lithuania was included in an auction featuring signed jerseys from all 12 members of the team.

Another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold at an auction in September for over $10 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Frances Kerry)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.