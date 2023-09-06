News & Insights

Basketball-Liberty's Stewart sets WNBA single-season scoring record

September 06, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

Sept 6 (Reuters) - New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart broke the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season on Tuesday after her 40 against Dallas Wings took her tally to 885 points from 38 games.

The five-times All Star forward, who won two WNBA titles and Finals MVP awards with Seattle Storm before joining Liberty this year, moved past the 860 points set by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi in 2006 when the regular season was 34 games.

Stewart has two games left - against Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday and Washington Mystics on Sunday - to add to her tally.

"I have something I can hold over her head a little bit," Stewart, 29, joked. "It means a lot. Any time I'm in the same limelight as 'D' it's a huge honour.

"I really appreciate everything I've been able to do, and wouldn't be able to do it without my team mates."

Liberty's 94-93 victory in Arlington, Texas extended their winning run to seven games. They are battling with Las Vegas Aces to qualify as top seed for the playoffs.

