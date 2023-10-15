Basketball-Liberty hold off Aces in Game 3 to stay alive in WNBA Finals

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - New York Liberty beat the defending champions Las Vegas Aces 87-73 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, staying alive in the best-of-five championship series after a pair of demoralizing losses on the road.

Forward Jonquel Jones has been the hero of New York’s post-season and the 2021 MVP did not disappoint in front of a sellout crowd in Brooklyn as she put up 27 points with eight rebounds to keep the clash of the WNBA "super teams" alive.

The Aces had looked poised for a clean sweep after swatting aside the Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 and 104-76 in Game 2 but could not find their same offensive fire, as guard Kelsey Plum led Vegas in scoring with 29 points.

"Played with heart," Jones said. "We've got to come out with the same level of intensity (in Game 4). We have to play hard, we have to continue to make it hard on Vegas - no easy buckets for them."

New York wasted little time flipping the script on the disastrous start to their first Finals campaign in 21 years as Betnijah Laney got the party started with an easy tip shot and Jones drained her first of four from beyond the arc.

The Liberty had a 43-40 lead at the half and never ceded the advantage from there as they put on a fine defensive display to hold Vegas scoreless for more than three minutes into the third quarter.

A monster block from 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart on Aces superstar A’ja Wilson late in the third sent the 17,143 fans into a frenzy and New York carried the momentum into the final quarter as Vegas' form fell apart in the final minutes.

Stewart, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds, said self-reflection made the difference in the team's turnaround.

"Taking a look at ourselves and taking a look in the mirror and understanding the basketball that we played those two games in Vegas wasn't anything that we were proud of," she said. "We're really happy to continue to keep our season alive."

A rattled Aces team may have to regroup without their star point guard Chelsea Gray as the 2022 Finals MVP limped off the court late in the fourth quarter.

Aces coach Becky Hammon did not provide further information on the extent of her injury and told reporters Gray's workload would be delegated to multiple players if she misses time.

"There's things that we can do better for sure," Hammon told reporters. "I can tell you we messed up every fricking scheme."

The Aces are aiming to become the first team in more than two decades to claim back-to-back titles in the WNBA.

The two sides will play Game 4 in New York on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

