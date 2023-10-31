Basketball-Harden saga in Philly reportedly over with trade to Clippers

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The 76ers have reportedly traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-player deal, ending the Harden saga in Philadelphia.

The 10-times NBA All-Star and league's leader in assists, who was acquired by the Sixers in 2022, had yet to play for Philadelphia this season after publicly requesting a trade.

Harden returned to practice last Wednesday after a 10-day absence, but did not travel with the team for their two-game road trip to open the season in Milwaukee and Toronto.

Reports said the Sixers also sent P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and draft picks.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.