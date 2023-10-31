News & Insights

US Markets

Basketball-Harden saga in Philly reportedly over with trade to Clippers

Credit: REUTERS/Bill Streicher

October 31, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The 76ers have reportedly traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-player deal, ending the Harden saga in Philadelphia.

The 10-times NBA All-Star and league's leader in assists, who was acquired by the Sixers in 2022, had yet to play for Philadelphia this season after publicly requesting a trade.

Harden returned to practice last Wednesday after a 10-day absence, but did not travel with the team for their two-game road trip to open the season in Milwaukee and Toronto.

Reports said the Sixers also sent P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and draft picks.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.