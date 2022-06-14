Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS

June 14 (Reuters) - American basketball player Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended to July 2 at the request of investigators, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) seven-time All-Star was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. State Department determined in May that the 31-year-old twice Olympic gold medallist was wrongfully detained and has assigned diplomats to work for her release.

Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury, and the WNBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative said that Griner's family declined to comment at this time.

On Monday, the Phoenix Mercury met with the U.S. State Department, including the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA).

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Toby Davis)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.