Basketball-FIBA World Cup 2023 draw

April 29 (Reuters) - Following is the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup draw which was held in Manila on Saturday. The tournament runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 and features 32 teams and will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

GROUP A (MANILA)

Angola

Dominican Republic

Philippines

Italy

GROUP B (MANILA)

South Sudan

Serbia

China

Puerto Rico

GROUP C (MANILA)

United States

Jordan

Greece

New Zealand

GROUP D (MANILA)

Egypt

Mexico

Montenegro

Lithuania

GROUP E (OKINAWA)

Germany

Finland

Australia

Japan

GROUP F (OKINAWA)

Slovenia

Cape Verde

Georgia

Venezuela

GROUP G (JAKARTA)

Iran

Spain

Ivory Coast

Brazil

GROUP H (JAKARTA)

Canada

Latvia

Lebanon

France

