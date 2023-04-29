Basketball-FIBA World Cup 2023 draw

April 29 (Reuters) - Following is the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup draw which was held in Manila on Saturday. The tournament runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 and features 32 teams and will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.
GROUP A (MANILA)
Angola
Dominican Republic
Philippines
Italy
GROUP B (MANILA)
South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico
GROUP C (MANILA)
United States
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand
GROUP D (MANILA)
Egypt
Mexico
Montenegro
Lithuania
GROUP E (OKINAWA)
Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan
GROUP F (OKINAWA)
Slovenia
Cape Verde
Georgia
Venezuela
GROUP G (JAKARTA)
Iran
Spain
Ivory Coast
Brazil
GROUP H (JAKARTA)
Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France
