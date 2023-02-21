Basketball-Brittney Griner signs deal to return to Phoenix Mercury

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony last December as part of a prisoner swap, has signed a one-year contract to play for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, the team said on Tuesday.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and eight-time Women's National Basketball Association All-Star, was arrested in February 2022 at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and later transferred to one of Russia's most notorious penal colonies, where former inmates have described torture, harsh beatings and slave labor conditions.

Griner was released last December in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, a deal that was arranged after months of talks during a time of high tension between the two countries after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

