Basketball-Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident - The Buffalo News

March 15 (Reuters) - The Atlantic 10 Conference is looking into an incident where a security guard restrained a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department on Sunday, The Buffalo News reported https://bit.ly/3rOZKpp.

"We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, told the news outlet.

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and defeated VCU on Sunday in the title game, 74-65.

A videographer identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department, was restrained around the neck by a security guard, who ushered him from the court area, according to the report.

Griffin Quinn, a Dayton student, took a photo of the incident and posted it on his Twitter handle https://bit.ly/30IGw8R.

Players and Bona staff members spoke with security to inform them that DeSutter was part of the athletic department and he was allowed then back on the court to shoot the trophy celebration, The Buffalo News reported.

