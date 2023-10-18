Basketball-Aces win second straight WNBA title

Adds details throughout

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Las Vegas Aces won their second consecutive WNBA title on Wednesday after beating the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals.

A'ja Wilson produced 24 points and 16 rebounds to helpthe Aces recover from a 12-point deficit in Brooklyn and become the first team in more than two decades to repeat as champions.

New York had appeared on track to keep their first Finals campaign in 21 years alive against a depleted Aces roster but an error-filled second half cost them dearly.

The Aces were out of sync early on with starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes sidelined due to injury and coughed up eight turnovers in the first quarter.

New York had a commanding lead at halftime thanks to standout performances from forward Betnijah Laney and guard Courtney Vandersloot but Las Vegas came alive in the third, outshooting the home team 23-12.

A clutch jump shot from Sabrina Ionescu put New York within one point with only seconds left but their frantic last-gasp attempts to clinch victory came up short.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

