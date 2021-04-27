Baskent Dogalgaz applies for first Turkish IPO in natgas distribution -statement

ANKARA, April 27 (Reuters) - Baskent Dogalgaz GYO, one of Turkey's largest natural gas distributors, said on Tuesday it applied to the Capital Markets Board for its initial public offering, which would make it the first company in the sector to go public in the country.

According to the statement, it plans to hold its initial public offering with a consortium headed by Garanti BBVA.

The company has 1.9 million subscribers and an annual distribution capacity of 3.6 billion cubic metres of natural gas, it said, adding that it has a distribution licence until 2037.

Baskent Dogalgaz's revenue was 5 billion lira ($608 million) in 2020. The company, which was privatised in 2013 for $1.16 billion, is part of the Torunlar group and was the second largest natural gas distributor in Turkey in 2019.

($1 = 8.2231 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

