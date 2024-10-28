News & Insights

Basin Energy Suspends Trading Ahead of Major Announcement

October 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant project acquisition. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 31 October 2024. This move could indicate a strategic expansion, sparking interest among investors eager to see the company’s next steps.

